Local hair salon to offer back to school haircuts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local hair shop will be giving students back to school haircuts the end of the month.
KK's Hair Today will partner with other local stylists from across the Tri-State to host the event July 31st from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
Organizers say the event is for students heading into Kindergarten through 12th Grade.
The event is walk-in only and the haircuts will be free of charge.
KK's Hair Today also says now through August 1st they will be holding a school supply drive.
We're told they will be offering a product giveaway as well.
To qualify, the shop says to drop off any extra school supplies to the salon and be entered to win.
KK's Hair Salon can be located at 737 North Park Drive in Evansville.