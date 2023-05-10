Local Henderson students plant veteran crosses in Central Park

Students from local schools here in Henderson honored deceased veterans by coming together to plant crosses.
44News spoke with student, Ava Zigler, on the importance of today, “To honor all of those that sacrificed themselves, their lives, pretty much everything to help our country.”
Today they started planting over 6100 crosses, as all of these names on the crosses were entered by people who care deeply about those who sacrificed for us.
This event originated in the mid 40s, and putting up these crosses for Henderson County deceased veterans has been going strong since.
44News spoke with the Organizer of the event, Jim Hanley, on what it means to be working with the younger generation on this project, “Well I just asked them, while ago when they came here off the bus, uh what are you here for today? And they said for our veterans so they’ve got family members that are veterans too. So they probably have it in their heart but I wish all the kids in the current generation would know a little bit about the veterans even if they didn’t have anybody in there.”
People gather here to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for us while defending our country, so that we can live the lives we have today.
Along with the crosses, they planted flowers and flags throughout the park for everyone to enjoy.
44News spoke with student, Jake Hall, on who in his family has served, “My dad was in the army, and I have multiple family members out here today. It makes me feel really good to honor my family members.”
They started planting these items around 9A.M., and everything will stay up until the first weekend after Memorial Day.
On Memorial Day, there will be a special ceremony here amongst the crosses to honor all veterans, and everyone is invited.