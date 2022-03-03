Local Hospitals Revise Visitation Policies as COVID Numbers Decrease

Hospitals all over the tri-state have decided to expand their visitation policy due to the decrease in COVID-19 numbers.
Since January patients at Deaconess, St. Vincent, and Baptist Health facilities along with Good Samaritan in Knox County, have limited visitation to one adult per patient.
With the COVID-19 numbers decreasing in the community, starting today visitation is being expanded to two adults. Dr. Philip Adams, a Hospitalist at Deaconess Midtown Hospital says, "With the COVID numbers coming down, we feel like its kind of safe to return back towards more normalcy where we have a less chance of spreading among patients, among visitors and staff as well. So we're able to expand those hours just to make it a little bit easier for families and patients as well."
Deaconess hopes that the more relaxed visitation policy will impact patients positively.
Dr. Adams says, "We know that family support is really important in order to help our patients get better faster and so having those expanded hours we think will help the patients as well."
All visitors must wear a mask, and check in to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.