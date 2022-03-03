 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Local Hospitals Revise Visitation Policies as COVID Numbers Decrease

  • Updated
  • 0
deaconess 030322

Hospitals all over the tri-state have decided to expand their visitation policy due to the decrease in COVID-19 numbers. 

Since January patients at Deaconess, St. Vincent, and Baptist Health facilities along with Good Samaritan in Knox County, have limited visitation to one adult per patient.

With the COVID-19 numbers decreasing in the community, starting today visitation is being expanded to two adults. Dr. Philip Adams, a Hospitalist at Deaconess Midtown Hospital says, "With the COVID numbers coming down, we feel like its kind of safe to return back towards more normalcy where we have a less chance of spreading among patients, among visitors and staff as well. So we're able to expand those hours just to make it a little bit easier for families and patients as well."

Deaconess hopes that the more relaxed visitation policy will impact patients positively. 

Dr. Adams says, "We know that family support is really important in order to help our patients get better faster and so having those expanded hours we think will help the patients as well."

All visitors must wear a mask, and check in to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.   

