Local Indiana communities receive millions in funding for road projects

On Tuesday, Indiana officials announced more than $100 million in funding that will be used on road projects across the state.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, along with the Indiana Department of Transportation, announced $107.8 in state matching funds for local road projects through "Community Crossings," which is a component of the "Governor’s Next Level Roads" program.
Cities and counties in our area receiving funding include:
- Vanderburgh County: $441,087.74
- Warrick County: $143,300
- Dubois County: $497,150.52
- Daviess County: $1 million
- Spencer County: $341,397
- Gibson County: $1 million
- Perry County: $1 million
- Posey County: $1 million
- Boonville: $999,420.31
- Cannelton: $196,071.73
- Dale: $185,554.50
- Ferdinand: $102,893.38
- Huntington: $912,179.50
- Jasper: $549,846.50
- Mount Vernon: $460,092
- Princeton: $717,093.01
- Rockport: $749,434.87
- Tell City: $101,217.69
“Continuing to modernize and enhance our transportation infrastructure is critical to the economic success in and around our incredible communities and ultimately Hoosiers’ prosperity itself," Gov. Holcomb said. "Community Crossings makes immediate impacts on improving local roads and bridges across Indiana. Those improvements translate to a safe, reliable, robust transportation infrastructure that benefits residents and business in every corner of our state and every place in between.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.
You can see a full list of Indiana communities receiving funds by visiting in.gov.