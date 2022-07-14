Local inmates help foster homeless dogs

In Owensboro, there's an amazing program that pairs inmates with humane society intakes.
Saving Paws Animal Rescue of Kentucky, also known as SPARkys, and the Daviess County Detention Center have been working together since 2009 to help foster dogs that might have been euthanized without this program.
“We’ve probably sent about 600 animals through this program," said Kenny King, VP of SPARkys. "It’s been really good communication working with the jailer. It works out really well.”
Just around a dozen inmates at the jail get the opportunity to spend their days with these pups. Saving the dogs from a shelter and teaching them to sit, shake, and stay, but inmates say the dogs are the ones doing the saving.
“It’s definitely a stress reliever to have them in there," said Christopher Risley. "It’s almost like a service dog type of environment, and they take away the stress and anxiety of our everyday troubles that we go through. We get down and go grab one of them in there and let them come in here and jump around on our bunks with us, and it definitely helps.”
And if you see a dog here that you’d love to meet and possibly adopt, all you have to do is go to the SPARkys website to fill out an adoption application form.
“They can always go to our website at sparkywebsite.com," said King. "They can fill out an application and say which animal you’re interested in. You can say a specific name, or you can just say you’re looking for a dog that’s 25 pounds.”
Sparkys says they’ve helped get more than 3000 dogs adopted here in the area.
These detention center dogs are placed with the most trusted inmates in the facility, and these inmates say they need the dogs as much as the dogs need them.
“It just gives a little bit of responsibility and something to look forward to everyday knowing that they need us just as much as we need them around," said Risley. "Having that sense of need around here helps us a lot and keeps us going forward everyday.”
Risley says him and all the other inmates in his living area are so thankful for this program, and if you’re ever in a situation where you need to surrender your pup, these inmates will be there.
“If anyone ever needs to send a dog somewhere when they don’t have a home, then we’d be glad to take them," said Risley.