Local law enforcement honored by DEA for heroic actions

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies and Evansville police officers were recently honored by the Drug Enforcement Administration for their role in preventing others for being hurt or killed during a drug arrest.
They were presented with the DEA administrator's award for public service after law enforcement "courageously distinguished themselves" during the attempted arrest of a drug trafficker in November of 2020.
According to investigators, the suspect drove off and recklessly crashed into a patrol vehicle before engaging in a standoff with law enforcement.
Vanderburgh County deputies say the suspect opened fire from inside his vehicle.
Deputies and officers returned fire and stopped the threat.
According to the sheriff's office, there were four VCSO deputies involved in the investigation. They were all named as recipients of the DEA Administrator's Public Service Award.
Two of the involved deputies are assigned to the DEA Evansville Resident Office as Task Force Officers.
According to the sheriff, the two other deputies involved are assigned to the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force and who were assisting the DEA with the investigation at the time.