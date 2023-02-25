Local law enforcement weighs purchasing electric vehicles

Tesla police cars and electric fire engines are among the many electric vehicles being rolled out by government agencies around the country. As hybrid and electric vehicles become cheaper and more efficient, a new market is showing interest in them.
In Vanderburgh county, Sheriff Noah Robinson is looking for options to move beyond gas-powered vehicles. ”If someone were to bring to me a proposal and the math made sense, I would jump on it," he told 44News.
Sheriff Robinson, a self-proclaimed car buff and Tesla fan, has looked at what other police departments have done with cars such as the Tesla Model 3, but he’s not convinced it's right for his fleet. ”I’ve not seen a feasible platform that’s all-electric right now. It’s just not cost effective for a sheriff’s office, in my mind, to take an all-electric vehicle and convert it to police service.”
The first hybrid police interceptor was released by Ford in 2017. Since then, they’ve only become faster and more efficient. Sheriff Robinson believes hybrids are about to round the corner on practicality. "We very nearly considered this for the last vehicle purchase we did, but we just didn’t think the price point was quite there yet. I would be surprised if we didn’t go with an EV model–at least a hybrid model–in 2024 or '25."
En masse, government agencies are planning to go electric. The US Postal Service plans to fully electrify by 2035, and it’s vehicles makes up ⅓ of the entire federal government’s fleet.
As the market expands, Sheriff Robinson is hoping more competitors will emerge. ”There’s a limited number of options. Ford is really the only manufacturer in the game right now that’s put forth a reasonable option in their hybrid model.”
We reached out to over twenty police and sheriff’s departments in the Tri-state, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is the only one that says it has plans for hybrid or electric vehicles.