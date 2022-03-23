Local Lawn Care Companies Impacted by High Fuel Prices

The increase in fuel prices is cutting into the bottom line for local lawn care companies.
According to AAA, this time last year, local gas prices were right around $2.90 a gallon - nearly $1.25 less than prices at the pump right now.
For Tri-State businesses offering landscaping and lawn care services, the rise in fuel prices comes just as they're gearing up for their busiest time of the year.
Rick Ebelhar, owner of Weed Man, says his business is among the many being affected by the high prices at the pump.
"Our fuel is up right now, year over year, we're up 200% on what we've spent on fuel for this same period last year," says Ebelhar. "So it's a drastic effect just straight to the bottom line... So it's definitely putting a hurting on us."
While the rise in prices is cutting into the business's profits, Ebelhar said they stocked up on a majority of supplies at the beginning of the year, so their expenses won't be up as much as they could have been.