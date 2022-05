As 44News reported in March, a young Evansville man built a hydroponic farm to help feed area residents.

Now, the plants are ready for harvest and it's time to give some of the fresh produce away.

This Tuesday, May 3, over 300 heads of gourmet Oakleaf and Red-tipped lettuce will be distributed to the neighborhood residents at Evansville's Tepe Park for free.

The hydroponic farm was designed by engineer Scott Massey, and funded by a grant from the American Impact Award.