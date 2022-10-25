Local McDonald's manager inspiring the community one sign at a time

Hundreds of people drive past the McDonald's on Covert Ave. everyday.
A popular fast food chain, spotting a McDonald's is no surprise. But the sign displayed out front has the power to catch someone's attention.
"It's not everyday you see a McDonald's sign with something inspirational on it," said Ashleigh Foster, Visionary Minister and CEO of Saved in the City Ministries.
"That sign just spoke volumes to me."
Foster said one day last week she drove past the McDonald's and spotted the encouraging words on the sign.
"I was actually going through a rough patch in my life and I was coming down covert and I saw the sign and it stated something along the lines of the effects of you're losing season is over, everything that you lost is coming back to you and I just thought that was so inspirational," said Foster.
So much so, she took a picture to share on social media. The post reached 12,000 people.
"I thought if I'm going through something like that then I'm sure that someone else is going through it too," said Foster.
The post even reached the worker who put the message there.
"The reason why I did it is because you just never know what somebody is going through," said Sean Jones, the General Manager at the Covert McDonald's location. "It's just a way to reach out to people."
Jones said his passion to inspire others is something he finds joy in. Working at the fast food restaurant with thousands of customers stopping by allows him to pursue that passion.
"We have people coming in all the time that just want to talk, just really going through something," said Jones. "People go through things. Bills hit us, they don't have a job, how are we going to feed our kids? But understanding that the best is yet to come. It may not happen today or tomorrow but it will happen eventually."
Jones said he tries to change the sign every week. This week's message, "Do not be discouraged, your best is yet to come." A message more than capable to uplift anyone passing by.
"Sometimes I'm asking God, ok show up you know, show me you on this day and that particular day I looked and I saw that sign and I'm like, oh my gosh I hear you God." said Foster.