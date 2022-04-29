 Skip to main content
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free drinks to teachers May 2 - May 13

McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be celebrating educators in the month of May by offering them free drinks.

From May 2 through May 13, participating McDonald's restaurants will be offering area teachers a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru.

Officials with McDonald's say the event builds on "National Teacher Appreciation Day," which is May 3.

To claim a free drink, teachers must show a valid educator ID at the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary.

You can see a list of local McDonald's locations participating  in the offer by clicking here.

