Local McDonald's restaurants offering free drinks to teachers May 2 - May 13

McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be celebrating educators in the month of May by offering them free drinks.
From May 2 through May 13, participating McDonald's restaurants will be offering area teachers a free beverage of choice in the drive-thru.
Officials with McDonald's say the event builds on "National Teacher Appreciation Day," which is May 3.
To claim a free drink, teachers must show a valid educator ID at the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary.
You can see a list of local McDonald's locations participating in the offer by clicking here.