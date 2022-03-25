Local Mom Donating Autism Sensory Kits to Evansville Fire Department

First responders deal with people every day. But not each person is the same.
That’s why Evansville mom and parent advocate, Kelsey Schapker, is taking her personal experience and sharing it with local agencies like the Evansville Fire Department.
“My family is a normal family, we just have a son on the spectrum. We’re just trying to raise education and awareness that when a family like mine is out in public, you know, give us a little grace. We’re doing the best we can having a child on the spectrum and we’re learning as we go,” Schapker tells 44News.
Right after her son’s diagnosis, the two of them were almost in a car accident. That’s when she wondered what her son might need in an emergency situation if she were ever unable to help him.
So, she came up with CAMSE Kits.
“It helps firefighters and first responders understand and learn how to interact with a child on the spectrum,” Schapker says.
The CAMSE Kits include sensory equipment tools like a weighted stuffed animal, pop-its, and functional communication cards.
Schapker’s hope is to encourage first responders to change the way their brain responds and start taking autism into consideration.
Division Chief of the Evansville Fire Department Mike Larson says, “We do EMS training, as far as being an EMT. There is a portion of the EMT class that covers autism and that helps, but having that first-hand experience, that personal experience that [Schapker] has provided for all of our firefighters; it’s just invaluable.”
Schapker donated two sensory kits to EFD and other agencies across the Tri-State.
“I started with Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and then I expanded to Indiana State Police Troopers who patrol Posey and Vanderburgh Counties. The Evansville Police Department’s juvenile unit has kits. They serve over 30 schools in the EVSC school district, and today we’re implementing them with the Evansville Fire Department.
Before ending the training session on Thursday, Schapker made sure the firefighters knew that there is treatment for autism.
Autistic kids become autistic adults, so learning how to communicate with people of all abilities can go a long way.
“You know, it’s 2022 and it’s time we start talking about autism,” Schapker says.