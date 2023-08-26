Local movie theaters celebrating National Cinema Day August 27th

Local movie theaters will celebrate along with the nation an important day with discounted tickets.
National Cinema Day takes place on Sunday, August 27th. Local theaters, including Showplace Cinemas, AMC Evansville, Malco Theater in Owensboro, and Golden Ticket Theater in Madisonville, will offer 4 dollar movie tickets all day for any movie screening.
Plus, theaters will also offer discounts at the concession stand, including popcorn and drinks.
The national day was started up by the non-profit The Cinema Foundation, an organization that looks to expand the industry.