Local nonprofits close doors after burst water pipes

Some Evansville residents are without crucial support after a series of pipe bursts have left two nonprofits with no choice but to shut down for repairs
Ark Crisis Children’s Center, a free childcare center for those experiencing hardship, and Aurora Evansville, a homeless service provider, have been forced to shut their doors due to the extensive water damage.
According to Angie Richards Cheek, Executive Director of Ark Crisis Children's Center, "We’ve never encountered something like this before. Our goal, of course, is to be open as quickly as possible and as much of the building as possible, but we have to do it safely, making sure the children are safe when they’re in our building.”
Both organizations are working as fast as possible to restore services, but after the recent severe weather, construction crews are in high demand. While waiting to meet with a contractor, Ark will be completely closed for at least two weeks.
Richards Cheek stated that ”families come to Ark because they don’t have another option. They don’t have another resource–a safe place for their kids while they’re either working, seeking employment, going to counseling, therapy, a doctor's appointment. For so many families, this is the only place they have, and it’s crucial we get back on our feet and get the building completely open as quickly as possible.”
Ark is hoping it will be able to partially open and offer limited services while construction on the damaged rooms is ongoing. As for Aurora, 44News is working to learn when they plan to open their doors once again.
At this time, neither organization is asking for donations to go towards repairs, but they have not ruled out future fundraising efforts. Ark and Aurora make announcements and post updates on their Facebook pages.