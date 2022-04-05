Local Organizations Donate $100,000 Towards Early Learning Services in Southwest Indiana

A total of $100,000 was donated by local organizations on Tuesday, all going to Building Blocks.
Building Blocks is a local non-profit that aims to help southern Indiana's youth get a head start on their education.
"We know national statistics and things like that, but at a local level to have people turn to say 'yes, we want to partner with you, we know you'll be good stewards of the dollar and you'll be putting it where it has the most impact," Building Blocks CEO Aleisha Sheridan said Tuesday.
Jack Pate, Chair of Golf Gives Back, says it's money well spent on tried and true methods.
"A lot of kids, by the time they get into kindergarten they are already behind and they never catch up," said Pate. "So if you can catch it early, it just makes all the sense in the world - and the beauty of this program is that they are proven outcomes and there's a proven return on the investment. By investing in these disadvantaged children at this age, they become productive citizens in society later."
Sheridan says it's all about making sure that the Tri-State's youth has the best shot at leading a happy life, and providing the resources to make that happen.
"Being able to work with people who care for these children all day and give them the tools to be able to do that next best thing for them," Sheridan said. "That's why we do what we do its not for the money."
The previous 10 Golf Gives Back tournaments have raise more than $2 million in donations to Tri-State charities.