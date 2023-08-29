Local organizations gearing up to help with Hurricane Idalia relief

EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Organizations in the Tri-State are preparing to help thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Idalia.
Here in Indiana, the Red Cross has already deployed six volunteers, one being from the Southwestern Indiana chapter, and local utility workers are also gearing up to head out.
Beth Sweeney, the executive director of American Red Cross Southwest Indiana chapter, says, "We expect to be sending more depending on what we see tomorrow when that hurricane makes land fall."
Nationally, the Red Cross has deployed a total of 400 volunteers to the area prepared to take action.
The Indiana chapters has been working to gather supplies, volunteers, and load disaster relief vehicles for any moment that the assistance is needed.
They have also increased blood donations to multiple hospitals in the path of the storm to make sure those medical facilities have ample supply as access will be limited.
"This is something the Red Cross has been doing for decades, so for more than a century, and we're really proud to say that we are doing everything we can to make sure that we have everything in place," says Sweeney.
They're not the only ones from the Tri-State, Owensboro's American Medical Response crews have also sent workers to assist.
14 Kenergy Electric Cooperative linemen were also sent out to assist with restoring power.
Leslie Barr, the public relations specialist for Kenergy Corp., says, "These guys don't hesitate to say, 'yes I'll volunteer, I'll go help out', they don't matter where it is, what the condition is, how long they're going to be there. They're willing to help."
The full impact of the hurricane is still unpredictable, but relief crews all across the Tri-State and the U.S. are ready to help in any way.
"We are willing to go help others because we know if something happened here that would require restoration, that other crews would drop everything to do the same thing for us," says Barr.
If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit the Red Cross website.