Local organizations give back to the community for United Way’s Day of Caring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Local organizations came together with a common goal today. As it was all for United Way’s 29th Annual Day of Caring.
This "Day of Caring" was all about investing in the future and showing that some organizations and groups are here to support the community.
Day of Caring is our area’s largest single-day volunteer event with more than 900 volunteers serving nearly 60 local nonprofit organizations.
44News spoke with President of United Way of Southwestern Indiana, Amy Mangold, on what she wants the takeaway of this day to be.
“What I hope that people get out of this, is a great perspective about the great work that’s being done, as well as the need in our community. Sometimes we can get kind of squirreled away in our own little box and not realize what’s happening around us,” Mangold expresses.
Following the morning hour-long program, multiple groups broke away and went and helped the community.
This includes groups like workers from Heritage Federal Credit Union, who headed over to Lincoln Elementary and did exterior work on the building such as repairing and landscaping.
44News spoke with Heritage Federal Credit Union’s Director of Marketing, Sami Etienne, on why she believes this day is important.
“We feel like it’s really important to give back to Lincoln Elementary here because we want the students to be proud of the place they go to school. We want it to look really good for them whenever they’re walking into school every morning,” Etienne shares.
The impact of this collaboration is not limited to the physical transformation of the school, as it also is a positive investment in education as a whole.
It's a valuable lesson in teamwork, social responsibility, and the importance of giving back to the community.