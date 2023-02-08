Local Owensville churches volunteer to assist in services after destruction of funeral home

The Owensville community is rallying behind the Holder Funeral Home after its historic building was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. Whether donating their time and space to holding funeral services, among the many families that said goodbye to loved ones at the funeral home, or simply a local who misses driving down Main Street and seeing the beautiful building, the townspeople are grieving the loss of a beloved landmark.
Shon Garland, a Gibson County local, told 44News ”the last service I was at [Holder Funeral Home] for was for my father. Dad didn’t really go to church, but there was a preacher that knew dad as a kid, and it was spectacular. He brought up things that even us kids didn’t know about dad, and they set that all up. It really was a beautiful ceremony."
Seven churches are joining together to volunteer their resources and buildings so Holder Funeral Home can still hold services. While the building was lost, the special people behind the ceremonies aren’t going anywhere. Pastors from the volunteering churches feel they’re just giving back what Holder Funeral Home has done for Owensville.
Scott Burr is the lead pastor at Dayspring Community Church. He told 44News his church has personal reasons to volunteer their services. ”We had a gentleman move into our community–an older gentleman. [He] had no family. Eventually, he did pass away. The funeral director at the time, she sat down with us, going the extra mile, making phone calls that she really didn’t have to make, to make sure that someone got the proper care that they deserved when they passed. That’s why Holder’s means a lot to us, and we want to make sure that they continue to provide that kind of care in our community.”
Garland spoke fondly of both her and the wider communities experiences with the funeral home. "Oh, there are so many memories here for everybody. Goes back in all sides of my family for generations, and this is just where you feel like you’re here and you’re in safe hands, because these people are from this community.”
The owner of the funeral home is already working with an architect on plans to build back on the same spot where services have been held for nearly 150 years.