Local Owensville churches volunteer to assist in services after destruction of funeral home

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local Owensville churches volunteer to assist in services after destruction of funeral home

  • 0
Images of some of those whose funeral services were held at Holder Funeral Home

The Owensville community is rallying behind the Holder Funeral Home after its historic building was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning. Whether donating their time and space to holding funeral services, among the many families that said goodbye to loved ones at the funeral home, or simply a local who misses driving down Main Street and seeing the beautiful building, the townspeople are grieving the loss of a beloved landmark.

Shon Garland, a Gibson County local, told 44News ”the last service I was at [Holder Funeral Home] for was for my father. Dad didn’t really go to church, but there was a preacher that knew dad as a kid, and it was spectacular. He brought up things that even us kids didn’t know about dad, and they set that all up. It really was a beautiful ceremony."

Seven churches are joining together to volunteer their resources and buildings so Holder Funeral Home can still hold services. While the building was lost, the special people behind the ceremonies aren’t going anywhere. Pastors from the volunteering churches feel they’re just giving back what Holder Funeral Home has done for Owensville.

Scott Burr is the lead pastor at Dayspring Community Church. He told 44News his church has personal reasons to volunteer their services. ”We had a gentleman move into our community–an older gentleman. [He] had no family. Eventually, he did pass away. The funeral director at the time, she sat down with us, going the extra mile, making phone calls that she really didn’t have to make, to make sure that someone got the proper care that they deserved when they passed. That’s why Holder’s means a lot to us, and we want to make sure that they continue to provide that kind of care in our community.”

Garland spoke fondly of both her and the wider communities experiences with the funeral home. "Oh, there are so many memories here for everybody. Goes back in all sides of my family for generations, and this is just where you feel like you’re here and you’re in safe hands, because these people are from this community.”

The owner of the funeral home is already working with an architect on plans to build back on the same spot where services have been held for nearly 150 years.

