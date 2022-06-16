Local pastors write letter against upcoming pride event in Jasper

Two local pastors are facing backlash after writing a letter speaking out against an LGBTQ+ event that's scheduled to happen in Jasper, Indiana, next week.
A letter signed by the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper and the True Vine Baptist Church of Ferdinand calls on Christians to ask the City Parks Department to "deny the event use of its facilities."
The letter signed by Pastor Joe Helt and Pastor Josh Lagrange denounces homosexuality and targets the "Pride in the Park" event, which is scheduled at Jaycee Park and Jasper City Pool on June 24.
The letter was posted to social media and shared hundreds of times with a divisive reaction.
Supporters of the event say the letter is disheartening.
“The community that we are a part of is very inclusive for everyone,” says Kelly Eckerle Dixon, a Jasper resident.