Local photographer offering free senior photos to teens in foster care

Ashlyn Smith is an Evansville photographer. She's been taking pictures of people since the start of the pandemic.
"I did yearbook in 2015 in high school and fell in love with it instantly," said Smith.
Smith's photography business, Ashlyn Paige Photography LLC, is thriving as she gets to capture special moments for people all throughout the Tri-State.
With it being graduation season, Smith wanted to do something special for local teens in foster care.
"In high school I knew plenty of seniors that weren't able to get photos and just because they're in a certain situation that shouldn't keep them from having that memory," said Smith. "I wouldn't want anybody to feel that way."
So far over 20 seniors in foster care have been photographed by Ashlyn. Smith says being able to get to know them and their stories is what pushes her to offer this service.
"I ask them questions like what are you going to do after high school and most of them have all these dreams and goals," said Smith.
Smith says getting the chance to capture a special moment in their life is the most rewarding part about the photoshoots.
"Editing them at home and then giving it back to them and them being so excited, it makes me excited, " said Smith.
Each teen will receive 20 free photos at a location of their choice.
When the photos are edited and done, they have the option to receive digital or print copies. The only requirement they have to be in active foster care.
"We're just doing that all year around and I'm super excited to offer that to them." said Smith.
An act of service, to help commemorate a huge milestone in their lives.
You can book a session with Ashlyn by going on her Facebook at Ashlyn Paige Photography.