Local Post Celebrates 103 Years of American Legion

The American Legion was founded in 1919. The organization has spent over a century supporting veterans and servicing their communities.
To commemorate this, the American Legion Post 121 took Sunday afternoon to celebrate.
"We're going to play some games here and have a little bit of fun and then we'll start partaking in the cake," said Kelly Ham the Commander at American Legion Post 121.
Awards were also given out to members dedicating their time and efforts to the Legion throughout the years.
"We gave awards to the honor guard who are always there for the funerals," said Ham. "we have a member, Mike Hill that got a 50 year pin, 50 years continued membership with the American Legion, that's awesome."
Now that they have reached this milestone, members plan to continue their legacy for many more years to come. Vowing to honor and support veterans one day at a time.
"We love our community, we love our veterans and we're here to take care of them." said David Bynum, the Financial Adjutant for the Son's of the American Legion Post 121.