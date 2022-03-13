 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Post Celebrates 103 Years of American Legion

  • Updated
  • 0
legion 031322

The American Legion was founded in 1919. The organization has spent over a century supporting veterans and servicing their communities.

To commemorate this, the American Legion Post 121 took Sunday afternoon to celebrate.

"We're going to play some games here and have a little bit of fun and then we'll start partaking in the cake," said Kelly Ham the Commander at American Legion Post 121.

Awards were also given out to members dedicating their time and efforts to the Legion throughout the years.

"We gave awards to the honor guard who are always there for the funerals," said Ham. "we have a member, Mike Hill that got a 50 year pin, 50 years continued membership with the American Legion, that's awesome."

Now that they have reached this milestone, members plan to continue their legacy for many more years to come. Vowing to honor and support veterans one day at a time.

"We love our community, we love our veterans and we're here to take care of them." said David Bynum, the Financial Adjutant for the Son's of the American Legion Post 121.

