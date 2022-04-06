Local Priest Put on Administrative Leave Following Sexual Misconduct Claim

The Diocese of Evansville has placed a priest on administrative leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct.
The claim has been made against Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the Diocese who has served at several churches in the Tri-State.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Diocese says the incident is alleged to have happened more than 20 years ago, and that Father Bernie denies the claim.
"The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne, a priest of the diocese, which is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago," the Diocese's statement says in part. "Father Bernie strongly denies the claim and, as with all accused, he is accorded the presumption of innocence during the investigation of this allegation."
The Diocese says that civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified of the allegation.
In accord with church norms, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, and in accord with diocesan policies, Father Bernie is not able to perform public ministry while the investigation proceeds, the Diocese's statement said.
Father Alex Zenthoefer has been appointed temporary administrator of Holy Rosary Parish.
