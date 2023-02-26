Local restaurant holds fundraiser in honor of Ashton Pryor

Over a week after the tragic death of Boonville High School student Ashton Pryor, the Warrick County community continues showing up to help. Prime Time Pub & Grill stepped up to the plate to raise money for the Boonville softball player's family.
At both of their locations, Prime Time donated a portion of Sunday’s proceeds to the Pryor family. The owner, David Parker, said this community takes care of its own. ”We live in this community. We’re part of this community, and we think it’s important to support our community. The Boonville community–which we consider part of our community–we have some team members here who also go to school in Boonville.”
A Boonville High School teacher, Rebecca Harvey, who came in to support the fundraiser appreciated the restaurant's effort. She told 44News ”I think it’s fantastic how the whole county can come together. It’s just something little that a business can do to give back to anyone that’s in need.”
The money will also be going toward the Ashton Pryor Memorial Scholarship. They join the Boonville softball team in their efforts to raise money.