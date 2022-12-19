Local shelters prepare for bitterly cold weather

The temperatures are dropping every day this week as we get closer to Christmas Eve, becoming dangerous for those without a home.
Now, local shelters across the region are preparing to open their doors.
Cold weather around the holidays, especially the possibility of snow, is exciting for some. But for others, it becomes a fight for survival.
On nights where temperatures are expected to be bitterly cold, shelters and other organizations that are able will open their doors to those seeking refuge.
They’re called “White Flag” nights.
“That’s anytime that the physical temperature is 35 degrees or the wind chill is that or colder. So, people have the opportunity to get out from these elements and stay safe,” says Evansville Rescue Mission Vice President Joshua Nichols.
The Evansville Rescue Mission is busy prepping for the cold nights ahead.
“A lot of things that we take for granted is survival for them,” Nichols tells 44News. “We’re getting the Men’s Residence Center prepared. We’re getting all the things extra out that we’re going to need. We have all the bed space but also the additional clothing that somebody might need.”
ERM plans to take in a couple hundred people, or as many as they possibly can.
“We have a 220 bed capacity. But, we’ve been here for 105 years. In 105 years, we’ve never said no,” Nichols says.
In Daviess County, Emergency Management has already issued a white flag event for Saturday and Sunday nights.
The emergency overnight shelter will be at the Daniel Pitino Shelter located at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro.