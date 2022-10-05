Local teachers' organization to celebrate 60 years of service

A local organization is set to celebrate 6 decades of service in the Evansville area.
The Evansville Retired Teachers Association is planning to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Evansville Chapter on October 13.
To celebrate, the organization plans to host a luncheon at the Embrace Church at 6300 Washington Avenue at 12:00 p.m.
There will be a program featuring a historian and comments from the organization's past presidents beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will make a proclamation to deem October 13, 2022 as "Evansville Retired Teachers Day."