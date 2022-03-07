Local Teenager Auditions for "American Idol"

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local Teenager Auditions for "American Idol"

Local Teenagers Auditions for American Idol
Ella Shemwell

17-Year-Old Dakota Hayden of Fordsville, just had the audition of a life time for season 20 of "American Idol."

"I sung "When It Rains It Pours" by Luke Combs. It's a great song, I've always sung it and Im comfortable with it so I thought it was a great choice,"

Dakota's love for music started at a very young age, he says he always wanted to be a singer but didn't know where to begin.

"I grew up watching Alan Jackson and George Strait, they show so much emotion in the songs they write and sing, and I wanted to be a apart of that"

Hayden says he finally entered into a local talent show, and although he didn't win, it gave him the confidence boost he needed. After that, he started taking vocal lessons with Latasha Shemwell, started booking local gigs, and now he's weeks away from releasing an EP.

"I think I started writing music right when I learned the guitar. It was just 3 cords, nothing special. I mean I didn't think they were good, but my parents thought they were great,"

His parents were definitely right about that, and with their support he is living his younger self's dream.

"I definitely didn't expect to be where i am now, like auditioning for American Idol and everything. I was really shy as a kid singing and over the years i've kinda out grew that, and now I have enough confidence to sing in front of hundreds of people. Music is my life, and I can't wait to pursue it for the rest of my life," says Hayden,"

You can catch Dakota's big debut this Sunday.

