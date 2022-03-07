Local Teenager Auditions for "American Idol"

17-Year-Old Dakota Hayden of Fordsville, just had the audition of a life time for season 20 of "American Idol."
"I sung "When It Rains It Pours" by Luke Combs. It's a great song, I've always sung it and Im comfortable with it so I thought it was a great choice,"
Dakota's love for music started at a very young age, he says he always wanted to be a singer but didn't know where to begin.
"I grew up watching Alan Jackson and George Strait, they show so much emotion in the songs they write and sing, and I wanted to be a apart of that"
Hayden says he finally entered into a local talent show, and although he didn't win, it gave him the confidence boost he needed. After that, he started taking vocal lessons with Latasha Shemwell, started booking local gigs, and now he's weeks away from releasing an EP.
"I think I started writing music right when I learned the guitar. It was just 3 cords, nothing special. I mean I didn't think they were good, but my parents thought they were great,"
His parents were definitely right about that, and with their support he is living his younger self's dream.
"I definitely didn't expect to be where i am now, like auditioning for American Idol and everything. I was really shy as a kid singing and over the years i've kinda out grew that, and now I have enough confidence to sing in front of hundreds of people. Music is my life, and I can't wait to pursue it for the rest of my life," says Hayden,"
You can catch Dakota's big debut this Sunday.