Local United Way to celebrate 100 years of service with a special day of caring

  • Updated
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has a celebration coming up that is 100 years in the making.

The organization will celebrate its centennial birthday during an upcoming "Day Of Caring."

The event happens Friday, September 16.

According to organizers, Day of Caring is the largest one-day volunteer event in the Tri-State.

More than 750 volunteers will spend the day helping local nonprofit agencies with a variety of projects.

The celebration will begin with a breakfast buffet at Old National Events Plaza.

It will include the recognition of past board members and the presentation of the Celebration of Impact Awards, plus several other awards. Comedian Dave Dugan will also be on hand providing humor.

After the program, volunteers will head out to their assignments.

Some of the agencies taking part in the day include Ark Crisis Children’s Center, Bedford Collab, Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Wesselman's Woods, YWCA, and many others.

Click here for more information about the event.  

