Local volunteer heading to Hawaii to assist in wildfire relief efforts

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local volunteer heading to Hawaii to assist in wildfire relief efforts

  • Updated
Aerial view of wildfire damage on the island of Maui

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thousands of people living on the Hawaiian island of Maui have been displaced and had their lives changed forever by the devastating wildfires earlier in August.

People from all over the country are heading to Hawaii to help with those relief and rebuilding efforts. Now, Evansville is joining in, sending one of its own to help with shelters.

Daryl Moore, a long-time volunteer with American Red Cross, told 44News ”we’re all going to be sleeping on cots. I’m going to do that for three weeks, but [Maui residents] are going to do it for much longer than that.”

Daryl Moore is devoting the next three weeks to the people whose lives have been turned upside-down. Hundreds have lost their lives and thousands have been uprooted, their homes destroyed. Moore will be in emergency shelters doing whatever he can to help.

”In the shelters, some people will just want to be alone," Moore said. "Some people will want to talk. There’s not going to be anything we can say to those people to make them feel any better about their circumstances. What we can do is listen.”

Moore will also be helping check locals in and out of shelters, and making sure they’re given the space they need to be as comfortable as circumstances allow.

Moore says the most fulfilling part of the role isn’t receiving thanks, but instead helping those affected know they are cared for.

”There’s no feeling like walking away from something where you’ve helped people–not helping people because you want those people to come back and say “oh, thank you very much.” Most of what Red Cross does–those people may never remember you–but hopefully remember kindness. That’s a great feeling.”

Moore said he’s leaving for Hawaii bright and early on Wednesday, departing from Evansville Regional Airport at about 7am.

