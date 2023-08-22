Local volunteer heading to Hawaii to assist in wildfire relief efforts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thousands of people living on the Hawaiian island of Maui have been displaced and had their lives changed forever by the devastating wildfires earlier in August.
People from all over the country are heading to Hawaii to help with those relief and rebuilding efforts. Now, Evansville is joining in, sending one of its own to help with shelters.
Daryl Moore, a long-time volunteer with American Red Cross, told 44News ”we’re all going to be sleeping on cots. I’m going to do that for three weeks, but [Maui residents] are going to do it for much longer than that.”
Daryl Moore is devoting the next three weeks to the people whose lives have been turned upside-down. Hundreds have lost their lives and thousands have been uprooted, their homes destroyed. Moore will be in emergency shelters doing whatever he can to help.
”In the shelters, some people will just want to be alone," Moore said. "Some people will want to talk. There’s not going to be anything we can say to those people to make them feel any better about their circumstances. What we can do is listen.”
Moore will also be helping check locals in and out of shelters, and making sure they’re given the space they need to be as comfortable as circumstances allow.
Moore says the most fulfilling part of the role isn’t receiving thanks, but instead helping those affected know they are cared for.
”There’s no feeling like walking away from something where you’ve helped people–not helping people because you want those people to come back and say “oh, thank you very much.” Most of what Red Cross does–those people may never remember you–but hopefully remember kindness. That’s a great feeling.”
Moore said he’s leaving for Hawaii bright and early on Wednesday, departing from Evansville Regional Airport at about 7am.