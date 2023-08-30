Local volunteer returns home after helping victims from the Hawaii wildfires

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - A local volunteer has returned from helping with the devastation in Lahaina, Maui, an island of Hawaii, where the wildfires were.
Jaxson Maun, the disaster relief volunteer, says "I have this thing where I just want to go into a disaster zone and help people.”
At first, the volunteers made their way to Hawaii for a summer outreach program to talk with the community and share their ideas of literature.
Once the fires began in Lahaina, the volunteers were evacuated. Jaxson Maun decided it was his purpose to go back and give aid to anyone in need.
Jaxson tells 44News about the victims and stories he encountered along his journey. One being about a father who had no choice but to jump into the ocean with his family. They floated for nine hours waiting to be rescued.
"He had a split second to decide whether he should jump or not because the traffic was blocked, the fire was coming, and cars were exploding all-around them," says Maun.
It wasn't just buildings and homes that were destroyed. 115 people were killed, and hundreds more still unaccounted for.