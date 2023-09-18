Local wish granting organization to build 'House of Hope'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A local wish granting organization is announcing a major milestone.
Granted is on a mission to bring hope and support to children battling terminal or life-threatening conditions.
The non-profit says they are in the process of introducing the "Roy and Amanda Jorgensen House of Hope."
Officials say it will be the community’s first, comprehensive programming facility that will serve children within 100-miles of Evansville who are fighting terminal or life-threatening conditions and their families.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for April 26, 2024 at 9am, 2200 Oak Hill Road, Evansville and is scheduled to open in June 2025.
Most know Granted, formerly Wish Upon A Star, for making dreams come true by granting Wishes, but Wishes are just the beginning of Granted's journey with area families.
This unique, one-of-a-kind facility will allow Granted to expand it’s Beyond The Wish programs and services to better meet the unique needs of families with medically complex children fighting their toughest battles.