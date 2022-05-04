Local Women Supplying Narcan Kits In Warrick County

Jean Carter's grandson, James Carter, was 26 when he passed away on July 5.
It was ruled that he overdosed on Fentanyl, a deadly opioid that has taken the lives of many.
"He was my heart, he was wonderful, he was mamaws first grandchild so he was spoiled," said Carter.
After his death, Jean educated herself on the drug. She was determined to find a way to prevent others from falling victim.
"I found out since then information on the Narcan," said Carter. "what it will do is it will reverse how the opioid overdoses the body."
So she joined forces with the non-profit Overdose Lifeline and fellow friend Cristy Fox who lost her son, Trestin Fox, to the drug back in October.
"They sent me the box, they sent me some Narcan," said Carter.
Carter and Fox placed two boxes throughout Warrick County, one in Booneville on the side of the Emporium building and the other in down E Washington St. and State St. in Chandler.
Each box is filled with packets with Narcan nasal spray and a card with information on how to use it in case someone is overdosing.
"I just want to be able to provide this, do it for the public," said Carter. "It's been my goal in honor of my grandson James Carter to have this available for anybody to pick up."
Although they cannot bring their loved ones back, they're hoping to save more lives and bring awareness to this ongoing epidemic.