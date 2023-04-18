Locally Owned McDonalds and EVSC Foundation Fundraiser

All the locally owned McDonald’s are coming together to host a city-wide fundraiser.
Today, and today only, a percentage of all sales on the McDonald's app will go toward the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation.
It aims to support high quality learning experiences for students.
44News spoke with EVSC Foundation President, Ely Sena-Martin, on why people should support the cause, “Well one of the things is you may have a McDonald’s favorite, so this is the day to indulge a little bit for a good cause. And the other thing is we know our community’s vibrant public school and this is how we can keep the community growing and our students ready for the next generation.”
Those who stop by the participating locations must download and use the McDonald's app for purchases to count toward the fundraiser.
44News spoke with McDonald’s Owner & Operator of the North Green River Road location, Katie Kenworthy, on the benefits of the mobile app, “The app is so convenient, right? So you can place your order ahead of time before you leave the house and you can pick it up at any restaurant in the community depending on what school you’re heading to or what school you’re headed home from.”
The EVSC Foundation serves 40 schools and more than 22,000 students.
The EVSC Foundation also supports programs such as Hangers, Educator Grants, Teacher Locker, The Summer Musical, and The Student Response fund. These are among just some of the programs the fundraiser supports.
Now there’s still plenty of time to come down here as this all day event ranges from 7 A.M.- 7 P.M.