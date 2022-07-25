Lodge Elementary receives school supply donation

Even more school supplies will be rolling in for the students at Lodge Elementary.
Anthem Insurance teamed up with the EVSC to offer the $3,000 boost for teachers to provide supplies for students.
"You have to think about positive self-esteem when resources are available and kids can do something that they otherwise couldn't do. That makes a huge difference. Having things available for them will certainly boost their self-esteem," said Lodge Elementary Principal Amy Bonenberger.
While many teachers have already done a lot of shopping for the school year, officials hope this donation will be able to fill in any gaps that may arise.