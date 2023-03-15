Lofton's Law passed by Kentucky House; headed to Senate

After a University of Kentucky student died in a fraternity house of alcohol poisoning in 2021, a bill bearing his name has been making its way through the Kentucky state legislature.
Lofton’s law is an effort to criminalize hazing, even making it a felony. Lawmakers took a big step on Wednesday toward making the bill a reality.
After passing through the House Judiciary Committee, the bill, Senate Bill 9, passed the house with a commanding 97-3 vote. However, minor changes to the bill mean it has to go back to the Senate for another vote.
If Lofton's law is passed, Kentucky will join 13 other states that have criminalized hazing. Senator Robby mills, one of the bill's sponsors, told 44News ”the ultimate goal is to end hazing for students, whether its high school or college–to end dangerous behaviors.”
Lofton’s law would criminalize hazing against minors and students, defining hazing as a direct action that endangers physical health for purpose of recruitment, initiation into, affiliation with, or enhancing or maintaining membership or status within an organization. The previous version of the bill included endangering mental health in the definition, but was removed by the house judiciary committee.
Representative Daniel Elliott, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said after a roll call ”so with 15 “yes” votes, one “no” vote, and no “pass” votes, Senate Bill 9 with the house committee substitutes is favorably passed and the same should pass on the floor.”
The strong victory of Lofton’s Law in committee did translate onto the floor of the house. The bill is expected to be passed by the Senate, which previously passed it with a 27-7 vote.
Per the bill, hazing resulting in serious injury or death is classified as a class D felony and can result in one to five years of prison time. Otherwise engaging in hazing is a class A misdemeanor, carrying the possibility of one year in jail or up to a $5,000 fine.