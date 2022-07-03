 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Logan's Promise offers discounted rides for 4th of July weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Logan's Promise offers safe ride for 4th of July weekend
Megan DiVenti

Local non-profit Logan's Promise is offering discounted rides this holiday weekend. 

The organization says people can use the Lyft Code SAFE4TH2022 to receive up to $25 off of your ride home. 

Logan's Promise says the "Safe Ride" Program will get you home, not to the next bar or party. 

The discounted rides will run Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The service is available to residents in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson counties. 

Organizers say "As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, we want to remind everyone to stay safe. While it's exciting to be able to gather with friends and family this year, please celebrate safely. If you're going to drink alcohol, do it responsibly! Don't drink and drive." 

According to their website, the mission of Logan's Promise is to "Engage people within the community and promote the understanding and action necessary to control drinking and driving; and to increase public awareness of these problems." 

To learn more click here

Recommended for you