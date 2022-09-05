Logan's Promise offers 'Safe Rides Home'

A local organization named Logan's Promise is helping people get home safely this Labor Day by offering Safe Rides Home.
In partnership with Banterra Bank, Logan's Promise is offering $25 off your Uber or Lyft when you enter the promo code SAFESEPTEMBER22.
Logan's Promise is a non-profit organization that promotes understanding and the consequences of impaired driving.
Since 2015 when the organization began, Logan's Promise has helped people find safe low-cost rides home during major holidays.
Last New Year's Eve, they gave out over 1,500 rides home.
The offer is in place to get people home safely, and is not intended to transport people to other bars or parties.