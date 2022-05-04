Looky-Looky Vendor Mall changes location

The Looky-Looky Vendor Mall has changed locations. The store that is set up like a flea market offers local vendors an opportunity to set up shop to sell their goods.
The mall recently completed its transition from its original location on Green River Road inside the former Toys' R Us building in Evansville to another location. It is now located next to Bargain Hunt store in the shopping complex at Weinbach and the Loyd Expressway in Evansville.
According to the business' Facebook page, the Looky-Looky Vendor Mall has more than 150 spaces for people to sell their items. It is open 7 days a week from 10 am until 7 pm.
