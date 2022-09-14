Looming railroad strike could affect Indiana

With the rise of inflation, another crisis could disrupt supply chain issues on top of the rising prices.
After nearly five thousand rail workers rejected the tentative contract agreement, thousands of rail workers will go on strike as soon as Friday as they negotiate better working conditions.
The Biden administration is currently involved in the negotiations to avert a strike that could cost 2 billion dollars per day. Those costs would likely be absorbed by consumers with the prices of goods going even higher.
As one of the most manufacturing and agriculture-intensive states in the country, Indiana would feel the pain as the strike threat looms over the start of the harvest season.