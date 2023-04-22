Louisville mass shooting victim Juliana Farmer's funeral held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — The effects of Louisville’s Old National Bank mass shooting are still being felt in the Tri-state. Juliana Farmer, a Henderson native, was among those who lost their lives in the shooting.
Farmer’s family and the wider Henderson community said their goodbyes at her funeral on Saturday morning at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Henderson.
Alia Chambers, Farmer's daughter, told CBS News ”that woman was phenomenal.” That showed in the hundreds of people who attended the funeral, forming a viewing line that stretched out the church doors and onto the street.
Farmer had moved to Louisville to be closer to her daughter and help her care for her four small children. ”My mom owned her house back home," Chambers said. "[She] owned her car and was willing to leave everything to come and help me.”
According to ushers, over 500 cars were parked around the church, overflowing the parking lot and spilling several blocks down the street. As well, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in attendance.
At 5:30pm on Sunday, a peace vigil will be held in Henderson’s Central Park in honor of Juliana Farmer.