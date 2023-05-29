LST 325 open on Memorial Day

A key figure in the Tri-State's history related to World War II will remain open on Memorial Day.
USS LST 325 normally closes on Monday. But, in remembrance of Memorial Day, the ship will open from 10AM to 4PM.
LST 325 is located along Riverside Drive, next to Bally's Evansville.
The ship is a floating museum that tells the story of the role Evansville had in building one of the most important naval ships during WWII. LST 325 in particular played a vital role in the landing at Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion of France in on June 6th, 1944.
Admission for LST 325 is $15 dollars for adults, $7.50 for youth between 6 and 17, and children 5 and under are free.