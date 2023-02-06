Lt. Colonel Shirley White is this week's Hometown Hero

The Salvation Army helps nearly 25 million Americans each year.
And one Owensboro woman has been making a difference for decades.
"Each community is a little different," says Lt. Colonel Shirley White, Salvation Army of Owensboro.
The mission is always on her mind.
"We've served in West Virginia, in Tennesse, Georgia, and here in Kentucky/Tennessee," says White.
For nearly her entire life, Shirley White of Owensboro has been involved with the Salvation Army.
From the moment she was 3-years-old, Shirley's parents started attending the Salvation Army as a church.
At the age of 16, she felt a calling to join.
"Just feeling like this was what I was supposed to do when I was young," says White.
Shirley met and worked with her husband in the organization for almost 60 years.
"We just kind of continued even into retirement," says White.
After decades at the Salvation Army, Shirley has accomplished many things.
Among her biggest accomplishments, the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program which was established in 1979.
Shirley and her husband Charles wrote the wishes of children on Hallmark greeting cards featuring pictures of angels and placing them on Christmas trees at a mall.
Thanks to the Whites who were assigned by the Army to the Lynchburg area at the time, more than 700 kids had a brighter Christmas that first year.
"In the United States it serves over a million children every year," says White.
Throughout the years, Shirley dedicated her time exceeding expectations.
"To me, it's just a calling from God."
After her husband's passing, she turned her grief to goodness.
"I don't sit home well, so I have to be doing something," says White. "At that time, we had a thrift store, so I went over there every day for two and a half years helping there."
Shirley has some children and grandchildren who are now involved with the Salvation Army.
"Go in it with your whole heart," says White. "Something like this requires so much and so much of your time, so you can't think of yourself. You have to think of other people."
A family tradition she hopes will keep going.
"Just kind of do what you can hopefully with a smile on your face and do your job," says White.