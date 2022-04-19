Madisonville babysitter charged with abuse after infant's arm is broken, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman is being charged with criminal abuse after the arm of a 3-month-old infant was broken in her care, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says Angel Steele was arrested in connection to the investigation.
Police say Steele was babysitting a 3-month-old baby and intentionally withheld information after the child's arm was broken in her care.
According to MPD, Steele originally said that she had no idea that the child was injured, but later said that the 3-month-old had fallen off the couch at her home.
Police say that when they looked at Steele's web browser history, they saw a search for "what does a broken arm look like?"
According to MPD, the 3-month-old was in Steele's custody for about nine hours with a broken arm before being picked up by parents.
Steele was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.