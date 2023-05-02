Madisonville barber provides free haircuts to the homeless

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) —
A local barber took to the streets of Nashville last weekend, to give free haircuts to those experiencing homelessness.
"They were all very grateful, it was such a cool feeling," said Tyler Towe, barber at Barber Boys. "I was very blessed I got to do that. Honestly, I would jump on the opportunity to go again."
Tyler Towe of Barber Boys in Madisonville has only been cutting hair out of school for just a few months. Last weekend, he went with Be the Church to put his skills to use.
For just a few hours over the weekend, Towe performed over 15 haircuts for the homeless. It was a last minute trip for Towe but as someone whose done community outreach his whole life, he was happy to help.
"I changed my plans really quickly, its just something I really enjoy doing," said Towe. "My grandmother had me in community outreach programs ever since I was little, so as soon as I had the opportunity to do what my new profession is and help the community, I jumped on it."
Towe, who attended college in Nashville, had always wanted to make a difference in the city he once lived in.
"I just remember coming from a small town you don't really see many homeless, but then there you saw so many. I remember walking around downtown and seeing the people, I always wanted to help them but being in college I didn't have the money or the means to do that," said Towe. "Now that I have that opportunity to go back to the place I went to college and lived it was a really cool opportunity to finally go back and give."
He hopes that more people will pursue outreach opportunities like this to help those in need. Even something like a haircut can go a long way.
"I hope that if anything it makes them feel better. That and their confidence. Even though you may be down and out, in the moment, at least getting a nice groom and good haircut can really increase your confidence and get you back out there and continue on," said Towe.
Towe is planning on opening his own barber shop later this year and will continue to do outreaches like this to help those in need.