Madisonville Burger King closed after fire caused by lightning strike

A Burger King restaurant in Madisonville, Kentucky, is closed after a fire that was started by a lightning strike.
Crews with the Madisonville Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive just after midnight on Tuesday.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the building, with fire found between the drop ceiling and the regular ceiling.
Employees at the restaurant told firefighters that lightning had struck the business, leading to electrical issues and then the fire.
After cold temperatures in the area caused water pipe leaks leading to low water pressure, tankers from other fire departments had to be brought in from outside Madisonville to assist with the incident.
Our crew at the scene didn't spot any exterior damage to the building, but fire officials tell us that heavy water, smoke, and structural damage was caused inside the building due to the fire.
It's unclear how long the restaurant's operations will be affected by the fire, with the single word "closed" displayed on the letterboard outside.
No injuries were reported.