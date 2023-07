MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Residents in Madisonville will be able to enjoy the city's public pool for a little while longer.

Because the start of the school year was pushed back for students in the Hopkins County Schools district, the Madisonville City Pool announced they would be extending their season.

The pool will now be open until Sunday, August 13th.

The hours remain the same: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sundays from 1 p.m until 5 p.m.