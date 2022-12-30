Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage

Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County.
On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage.
They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup.
Water Department has warned that customers found in violation of restricted functions may be subject to having services removed until the system has returned to full capacity.
For the past few days, several customers have reported lower than usual water pressure. City officials said that this was due to water pipe leaks caused by extreme cold temperatures and continue dripping of pipes at customer's properties. Water crews continue to drive around the community, looking for any potential water leaks to be addressed.
One way residents can find out if there is a leak on their property is to shut off their water and see if the meter continues to run.
Other tips that the Water Department has handed out to help customers include:
- Taking quick showers and not filing up bathtubs
- Running speed cycles and quick washes on dishwashers and washing machines