Madisonville driver crashes into apartment building

Two people were taken to a local hospital after a driver hit their apartment complex early Saturday morning.
According to Madisonville Police, the driver was headed southbound on Pride Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.
Reports say they lost control of the vehicle and continued straight through an intersection on West Noel Avenue where they struck an apartment building.
Two occupants in the home suffered minor injuries.
They were taken to Baptist Health-Madisonville Emergency Room by Med-Center.
The driver reported no injuries.