Madisonville Man Accused of DUI With Young Child in the Car

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested on several charges over the weekend after police say he was driving under the influence with a young child in his car.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Hucks gas station on S. Main Street around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a man suspected of driving under the influence with a young child in the car.
When police arrived, they say they saw the man who was reported backing out of a parking space, nearly crashing into another car in the parking lot in the process.
Police say they pulled the man over after he started to drive off, and identified him as 38-year-old William Ramirez. According to MPD, Ramirez had glossy eyes and had an "extreme odor of alcoholic beverage."
Police also said that a young child was seen in the back seat of the car, and that there were several open alcohol bottles in the child's reach and in front of the child's feet. Officers said they also saw another open alcohol bottle pouring out onto the floorboard of the car.
MPD says that when Ramirez got out of the car, he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. They say that he showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, and that he refused to take a breath test.
After being taken to the hospital for a blood draw, MPD says Ramirez was arrested on charges of OMVWI, wanton endangerment, and possession of an open container in a vehicle.