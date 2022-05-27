Madisonville man accused of pulling gun at restaurant, aiming it at a police officer

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing several charges after police say he pulled a gun at a restaurant Thursday.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were sent to a disturbance at The Oasis Southwest Grill on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
While the officers were on their way, dispatchers told them that a man at the restaurant had reportedly pulled a gun on patrons and staff.
When officers arrived at the scene, MPD says the man was seen outside the restaurant. They say he pointed his firearm directly at one of the officers.
Police say the man holstered his weapon after being commanded to do so. Officers say they then detained the man and found two handguns on him, both fully loaded with a round in the chamber.
When officers spoke with staff at the restaurant, they explained that the man, who was identified as 33-year-old Steven Schmittler of Madisonville, was drinking at the restaurant and had become "extremely intoxicated."
Employees said the incident unfolded when they confronted Schmittler after he started harassing customers.
Schmittler was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of Wanton Endangerment, Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespassing, and Disorderly Conduct.