Madisonville man accused of setting home on fire with vodka

A Madisonville man remains in Hopkins County Jail after arrest for arson on September 9th.

According to Madisonville Police, 36-year-old Michael Phebus faces 2nd-degree Arson for setting a house on fire using 100 proof vodka and a lighter

Around 2:30 in the afternoon, Madisonville Police and Madisonville Fire responded to a home along Nisbet Street for a fire.  Detectives determined that the fire was set intentionally.  Phebus was interviewed and police determined he set the fire with the vodka.

Phebus is being held on no bond.  He will be in court on September 15th.

